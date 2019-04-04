Zimbabwe: Mozambique Buries Zimbabwe Cyclone Victims

Mutare — MORE than 80 Zimbabweans swept by floods into Mozambique have been buried in the neighbouring country.

They are among hundreds killed by the storms ravaging the two countries and Malawi in recent weeks.

July Moyo, Zimbabwe Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, confirmed the burials. He said authorities in Mozambique had interred 82 Zimbabwean nationals after the bodies were decomposing without families collecting them.

"We wish to thank communities in Mozambique who are close to Chimanimani for the assistance they gave us by burying the remains of our people," told media and affected communities in Bikita, 300 kilometres south of the capital Harare.

Moyo said the bodies might be resumed later at the request of affected families but the priority at the moment was on rescue efforts.

The burial of the Zimbabweans in Mozambique came days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa mentioned the possibility of some victims having been swept off to the neighbouring country and the Indian Ocean.

More than 700 people have been killed following the storms trailing Cyclone Idai. Of these, over 200 were killed in Zimbabwe.

The figures are feared to be much higher with more bodies being recovered as flood waters recede.

Harsh weather and damaged infrastructure are hindering rescue efforts.