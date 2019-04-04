Sudan: Contractors Union Participates in IDB Meetings in Marrakech

Khartoum — With a delegation led by Dr. Eng. Malik Ali Dongola, the Sudanese Contractors Union is due to participate at the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), which is scheduled to be held during 3-6 of the current April in Marrakesh, Morocco. Nearly 2,000 senior officials and business and finance representatives from 57 member countries of the Islamic Development Bank are to attend the meetings. Dr. Dongola said, in statement to SUNA, that the bank would organize, on the sidelines of the meetings, a seminar on the partnership between the public and private sectors, which is a necessary channel for the completion of the mechanisms used to finance infrastructure projects and structured projects in various IDB member countries. A number of countries are pursuing to amend the law on partnership between the public and private sectors, considering that the private sector is the key driver of development in the short and long terms.