Sudan: U.S.$10 Billion Cost of Al-Hawad National Scheme

Khartoum — The governor of al- Hawad National Scheme for Integrated Development, Dr. Mohamed Atta Almanan, stated that the total cost of the scheme following the studies has reached 10 billion dollars in an area of 2,400 million feddans.

He noted that the projects aims with its components the establishment of the largest pastoral farm in the world after the Australian Anna Creek station.

He added in press statements that the strategic goals of the scheme represented in three axes including the wheat belt, the development of the integration of productive and manufacturing value chains to reach the competitiveness capability in the global markets and youth employment.

He pointed out that the scheme will employ thousands of the youths from different parts of the country, indicating that the scheme also aims at the empowerment of the small farmers, and the development of the country's animal resources.

Atta Almanan said that the scheme's area according to the estimation of the Ministry of Agriculture reaches 5 million feddans, and the scheme's first stage starts at al- Hawad area in Nahr al- Neil (river Nile) state in an area of 2,4 million feddans, while the second stage will include parts of the land adjacent to the project west of al- Butana area, and includes the states of Khartoum, Kassala and Gedaref to reach the borders of the area of Algunid scheme.

Dr. Ttta Almanan has lauded the republic decision for the reservation of the citizens' rights, where the scheme includes the owners of the historical rights inside scheme's area, referring that the scheme's law has been deposited to the national assembly, and that the law is seeking the inclusion of the owners of the rights within the scheme's strategic partnerships as part of it, noting that studies were made for the conduction of the financing and investment plan, while the state will finance the infrastructures.

He explained that following the approval of the scheme's law the investment partnership will be identified, noting that several countries have visited the scheme and expressed interest and desire to invest in it, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia, India, China and France.