Al- Foula — The governor of West Kordufan has listened to reports of the heads of committees, calling for tightening coordination for the success of the forum, and achieve the required goals.

In statement to SUNA the state's government general secretary, Abdul Moniem Ahmed Fadulmula indicated that the forum will work for the legalization of the borders trade, achieve the security and societal stability, in addition to the signing of a number of agreements between the two parties.