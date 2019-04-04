Sudan: Chadian President Idris Deby to Arrive in Khartoum On Thursday

Khartoum — The Chadian President, Idris Deby, is due to arrive in Khartoum Thursday in a one-day visit.

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will hold talks at the Republican Palace with the Chadian President on the bilateral relations, the situation at the region and issues of mutual concern.

The two sides will hold talks on the means for strengthening further the relations and cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

The two President will give press statements on outcome of the talks between them.