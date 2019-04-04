3 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian President Idris Deby to Arrive in Khartoum On Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chadian President, Idris Deby, is due to arrive in Khartoum Thursday in a one-day visit.

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will hold talks at the Republican Palace with the Chadian President on the bilateral relations, the situation at the region and issues of mutual concern.

The two sides will hold talks on the means for strengthening further the relations and cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

The two President will give press statements on outcome of the talks between them.

Sudan

Hasabal-Rasoul Sworn-in As State Minister At Ministry of Finance

Al-Saddig Hasabal- Rasoul, took oath beforePresident of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir Wednesday in… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.