3 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hasabal-Rasoul Sworn-in As State Minister At Ministry of Finance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Al-Saddig Hasabal- Rasoul, took oath beforePresident of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir Wednesday in Republican Palace as the State Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in presence of the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, the Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, the Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, and the Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul.

Hasabal-Rasoul said in a press statements following the oath taking ceremony that the economic problem that the country is experiencing has affected most aspects of life that led to some segments to take to street and protest, calling for concerted efforts to overcome this delicate stage.

He pledged to work for solving the pressing economic issues representing in shortages of cash, fuel and bread in coordination with the relevant authorities, affirming the keenness to find economic projects that leads to achieving the youths hopes and aspirations.

Sudan

General Director of Sudamin Relived

The Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, Wednesday issued decision reliving the General Director of the Sudamin… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.