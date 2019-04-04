Sudan: Hasabal-Rasoul Sworn-in As State Minister At Ministry of Finance

Khartoum — Al-Saddig Hasabal- Rasoul, took oath beforePresident of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir Wednesday in Republican Palace as the State Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in presence of the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, the Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, the Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, and the Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul.

Hasabal-Rasoul said in a press statements following the oath taking ceremony that the economic problem that the country is experiencing has affected most aspects of life that led to some segments to take to street and protest, calling for concerted efforts to overcome this delicate stage.

He pledged to work for solving the pressing economic issues representing in shortages of cash, fuel and bread in coordination with the relevant authorities, affirming the keenness to find economic projects that leads to achieving the youths hopes and aspirations.