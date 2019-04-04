Liberia: CDC Wants Suspended Liberty Party Senator Kaipay

Barely three days after the opposition Liberty Party (LP) suspended Grand Bassa Senator Jonathan L. Kaipay for time indefinite, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has meanwhile extended invitation to the suspended senator to join the governing party.

According to a statement issued on Friday, March 29 in Monrovia, the Liberty Party said despite commitment made by Senator Kaipay to the party's leadership on the just ended impeachment process of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh to vote against the removal of the Associate Ja'neh, Senator Kaipay voted to remove Ja'neh.

The LP's statement further stated that Senator Kaipay violated the oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of Liberia as a Senator as well as article (II) section (III) of the party's constitution which pertinent part highlights the objectives.

"We will like to welcome Senator Kaipay and all other partisans that have been victimized by the undemocratic and unilateral decision to have them suspended or expelled simply for exercising their democratic franchise as lawmakers and citizens of the republic to the Mighty CDC. We want to call on the National Chairman of the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change, Mulbah K. Morlu, to reach out to Senator Kaipay and others in welcoming them to the party," the Youth League of the CDC said.

"CDC however frowns on the wave of undemocratic and callous dictatorship been exhibited by Liberty Party to have 'suspended for time indefinite' the erudite senator of Grand Bassa County lawmaker for exercising his constitutional right."

"This action on the part of the opposition political party exposes the weakness of the so-called opposition party and speaks volume to the lack of institution building in the opposition," said Isaiah H. Togbah, Chairman of the CDC Management Team, said at a news conference in Monrovia.

According to CDC, over the weekend after the Senate voted to impeach former Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh, Mr. Dillon took to his social media page (now considered the new Executive Committee of the Liberty Party) to threaten Senator Kaipay of expulsion from the Liberty Party "which has convinced our consciences more that Dillon is the new political leader of the party."

"One will wonder why we are flagging this issue but we refuse to believe that Darius Dillon is bigger than the Liberty Party, an opposition party that is supposed to be responsible and organized like the CDC did for the past twelve years," CDC indicated.

Mr. Togba stressed that the CDC is non-tribal, non-religious, and without gender, generational or other biases that discriminate amongst people, stating "its policies are people driven, people oriented, and people centered to guarantee the wholesome functioning and development of the Liberian society and nation."