Namibia: Union Rubbishes Employment Report

Union rubbishes employment report

News - National | 2019-04-04

by Nghinomenwa Erastus

... says economy is in bad shape

THE Trade Union Congress of Namibia has raised serious doubts about the recent labour survey, saying there is no way unemployment figures could have declined under the current economic climate.

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) released the 2018 Namibian Labour Force Survey in which they said the mining, agriculture and fisheries sectors grew by 21%, yet they had shed 2 740 jobs.

According to the survey, sub-sectors such as electricity and water under the secondary sector grew by 7,5% and retrenched 2 157 people.

The only two sectors that created 31 410 jobs were agriculture, forestry and fishing (grew by 3%) despite lack of growth.

Tucna secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha told the media yesterday in Windhoek that there was no way the economy would go down while job creation goes up.

"We have noted a 0,6% unemployment reduction, and we have serious reservation about that reduction.

"The Preliminary National Accounts released on the same day by the 2018 Labour Force Survey clearly shows that both the secondary and tertiary industries recorded declining growth rates as opposed to the primary industries that show robust performance with the improvement of 22% compared to the slow growth of 13,3% in 2017," he said.

As a union, Kavihuha said, they are questioning the reduction of the national unemployment rate from 34% in 2016 to 33,4% in 2018.

Kavihuha said as a union, they will hold meetings with the membership to discuss the "persistent disregard by the government of workers' interests".

"The first of these meetings will already take place next week here in the Khomas region, and we will continue until we have covered the entire country," he said.

He added that the meetings would discuss and seek consensus around the action that needed to be taken in response to the unilateral doubling of the medical aid contributions for civil servants.

"The mass meetings will further address and seek to address and gain consensus on the classification of compensation for work rendered as wasteful expenditure. Here we have in mind subsistence and travel allowances and their terminations unilaterally by the government," Kavihuha said.

Last week, the former member of the presidential economic advisory council, researcher Rainer Ritter said it was quite strange for unemployment to decline under the current economic conditions.

"It is also strange to have higher employment in rural than in urban areas, given that there are few economic activities, maybe the whole report will shed more light on how they arrived at these numbers, given the agreed unemployment-employment definition," Ritter said. According to Ritter, the growth in rural areas also contradicts the high regional youth unemployment figures.

"According to the statistics in the media release, this is a big question mark from me given the recession being experienced," he added.

The NSA yesterday said they were standing by their report, saying the agriculture and accommodation sectors had absorbed most of those who had been retrenched in other areas. The executive for demographic statistics, Israel Tjizake, said most of the youth in rural areas shun available jobs that were being taken up by those retrenched from urban areas.

At the same event, Kavihuha said the budget presented last week had dashed all hopes and promptings because finance minister Calle Schlettwein did not only fail, neglected or refused to heed the union's call but did not talk about salary increases.

Kavihuha said since Schlettwein spoke about fiscal policies meant to stimulate economic growth, the union understand this to mean that money has somehow been secured from somewhere, where there is already almost none or very little of it anyway, and it will now be splashed out on some ill-defined, unplanned grand projects.

"How different is this from the millions if not billions spent on mass housing projects, the Neckartal (Dam) and countless other grand schemes that have resulted in nought?" he asked.

The unionist questioned how the people could be assured that these billions, like other billions before them, will not end up in the pockets of a few oligarchs only to be syphoned off to some off-shore tax haven in the Caribbean Island?

"Our finance minister has a tendency to spring some very awkward and surprising facts on you, while you least expect them," he said.