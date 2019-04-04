Liberia: Charade, 'Talkshow Suspension'

-Senator Gaye Describes UP Suspension

Grand Gedeh County's Senator, Alphonso Gaye has described his suspension by executive members of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) as a "talk-show suspension."

Senator Gaye and seven other Senators were suspended by the UP for time indefinite pending the outcome of an investigation by a special committee setup by the party's Executive Committee.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday, April 3, 2019, via mobile phone, Senator Gaye said so far as he is concerned, he is not suspended because according to him, he has not received any communication to that effect.

The Grand Gedeh County Senator indicated that he has a well-organized office and home that are well functioning, adding that he has not being notified by any communication suspending him from his party.

"I have a home and an office that is well functioning and those two places are yet to inform me about any communication from the Unity Party. Besides, when I joined that Unity Party, I filled out a membership form so if you are suspending me the right thing should be done so all what they are doing are just a talkshow or radio suspension," Senator Gaye said.

Recently, the Executive Committee (EC) members suspended eight Senators who are members of the party for voting in favor of the impeachment and subsequent removal from office of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh.

A communication trending on social media and various media outlets in the country from the Unity Party, quotes the National Executive Committee of overwhelmingly suspending all eight of its Senators in the Liberian Senate for participating in the just ended impeachment and removal from office of former Associate Justice Ja'neh.

"The National Executive Committee of the Unity Party has voted overwhelmingly in a well-attended meeting held at the National headquarters of the Unity Party in Congo Town to suspend all eight Senators in the Liberian Senate pending the outcome of an investigation that will be conducted by a special committee," the communication said.

The party in the communication said it expressed with grave concern and disappointment over what it terms as wrongful and politically motivated action to impeach former Associate Justice Ja'neh by the Liberian Senate.

The Unity Party has since considered the impeachment proceedings and the subsequent removal from office of former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh by the legislature as unconstitutional and cautioned their Senators not to form part of any decision to remove former Associate Justice Ja'neh

Those Senators suspended are Senators Varney Sherman, Edward Dagoseh, Morris Saytumah, George Tengbeh, Thomas Grupee, Alphonso Gaye, Matthew Jaye and Milton Teahjay of Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee and Sinoe Counties respectively.