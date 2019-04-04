Liberia: Short Memory?

-How Soon Do People Forget; As Another Illegal Mining Site Opens In Nimba

Fresh report coming from Nimba County says another illegal mining site has been discovered in the county.

According to an ELBC correspondent in the county, the alleged mining site is located between Bong and Nimba Counties along the St. John River.

The report furthered that the illegal miners are a mixture of different nationals from Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana and host Liberia.

According to the journalist in the area, some of those seen at the new gold mining site are suspected to be those from the recent Gbanepea Gold Mining Site which witnessed two separate mudslides killing 12 and more than 45 persons respectively at different time interval.

It is expected that Nimba County Inspector, Reginald Mehn and other high-profile county authorities will visit the newly discovered site to ensure the prevention of the recurrence of the loss of lives about a month ago while at the same preventing said miners of defrauding government in revenues.

It was recently rumored that similar report came from the Gbetuo region where it was alleged that illegal mining activities were taking place there.

No official confirmation or denial of said report has been made by authorities of the Government of Liberia through the Ministries of Lands, Mines and Energy and Internal Affairs.

It is not known what is actually driving scores of people, especially young people who supposed to be in school to migrate from urban settlements to rural areas where lives are fast lost.

Despite witnessing their friends being bundled off into valleys under mud-slides in their struggles and quests to earn living for themselves, the thirst of members of the youthful generation considered the future leaders of this country is far from being quenched.

Others blame it on poverty while there are those who say it is just another permanent career and or life style of people; but the big question left yet unanswered is whether such category of people have short memories as they will witness their best friends being killed in other forms and manners, but still go the extra miles to dig deeper underground in search of minerals beneath the ground. TNR