Liberia: 'We Will Do Whatever It Takes'

-Minister Kruah Expresses Government ICT Commitment

The Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper Kruah has expressed the Government of Liberia's commitment to assure the implementation of the e-Government programs.

He spoke Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the opening of the workshop to review and assure the success, challenges and failure of the 2014 -2018 e-Government strategy.

According to the 2014-2018 strategy document, "An e-Government is a key enabler for accelerating work processes, delivering services to citizens and businesses and increasing transparency and accountability, while lowering costs of operation".

The said document pointed out that, the e-Government strategy aims to provide a clear road map to accelerate Government's effort toward delivering quality and responsive services to the public.

Minister Kruah appreciated those partnering with the Ministry to see the country's vision for ICT implementation.

He appreciated the Chief of Party of Digital Liberia & eGovernment project, Madam Victoria Cooper -Enchia.

The Minister informed participants that, "The e-Government Strategy was developed as a guide for pointer for the implementation of government electronics initiatives".

He also told the gathering to develop a high-level road map at the end of the discussion to ensure the sustainability of the existence initiatives.

Other discussants at the workshop were, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority. Libtelco, Finance and Development Planning Ministry, Civil Service Agency, Ministry of Commerce, Public Procurement & Concession Commission, Cable Consortium of Liberia, and General Services Agency.

The Minister assures the participants of the government of Liberia commitment to the full realization of the government Electronic initiatives.