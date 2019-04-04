Tanzania's Ubongo Wins Next Billion Edtech Prize in Dubai

Dubai — Ubongo, which creates fun, localised and multi-platform educational media that reaches millions of families through accessible technologies, has won the 'Next Billion' Edtech Prize.

The prize is run by The Varkey Foundation to recognise the most innovative technology destined to have a radical impact on education in low income and emerging world countries.

Ubongo was voted for by delegates at The Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) 2019 from three startup finalists which include PraxiLabs, andDost. All three winners were awarded $25,000.

Speaking after they were announced winners the Chief business officer Doreen Kessy said the win had inspired them to even work harder.

"We're delighted to have won the Next Billion Prize. We're already having an impact reaching children but this award will mean we can do so much more. By 2022 we plan to reach 30 million children in Africa and our ultimate goal is to reach 440 million - every child in Africa."

30 startups were selected to pitch for the Next Billion Edtech Prize, which focuses on low income and emerging economies. The winners were chosen from six finalists which included FinEazy (UK), Signa (Brazil), and Sabaq (Pakistan).

Ubongo leverages the power of entertainment, the reach of mass media, and the connectivity of mobile devices, to deliver effective, localized learning to African families at low cost and massive scale. Its family-friendly content promotes literacy and education in resource-poor areas.

Through learning at home and in the family through a variety of channels, from online to radio and TV - multi-channel players, cartoons are a central part of its story telling approach.

The panel was led by TechCrunch Editor-at-Large Mike Butcher, an expert panel of judges made up of venture capitalists, philanthropic investors, experts in Edtech and learning sciences, and senior education policy makers selected the winners from the final 30.

"It was clear to the judges that emerging market Edtech is going to be one of the hottest tech sectors in the world over the next few years. The majority of the startups we saw during the competition clearly have enormous potential, it's clear the new wave of Edtech is about to hit its stride. It's fantastic that GESF is throwing the spotlight on this exciting sector," he said

The jury selected the three winners from six finalists who pitched on the main GESF stage on Sunday morning. The audience voted on who should lift the trophy.