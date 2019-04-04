Tanzania: Magufuli Advises Farmers to Increase Production, Grow More Crops

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Wednesday, March 3, advised residents of Mahuta Village in Newala District to diversify their agriculture and increase production as the government will build a paved road in the area.

He gave the advice when speaking to the residents during his tour of Mtwara Region that started on Tuesday.

During the tour, which was live-broadcast by State TV, he said in the next financial year the construction of the 100-kilometre long road will begin whereby farmers will transport their yields up to Malawi.

Moreover, he assured cashew growers that they should not worry about their payments as the government was working on it and had already directed the responsible minister to solve that problem.

"We are the ones who decided to buy your cashewnuts, there is no need of you worrying," he said.