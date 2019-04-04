Tanzania: I'll Go When My Tenure Ends, JPM Reaffirms

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday reiterated that he would not remain in office for "even a single second more" when his tenure comes to an end.

The President, who was on an official tour of Mtwara Region, made the remarks in his address to Newala District residents.

"I vied for the presidency because I wanted to serve the people, and I want to ensure that I won't remain in office even for a second more when my term comes to an end.

"I'm the people's president so I won't discriminate against anyone due to their political affiliation whether to CUF, Chadema or CCM," said the President, who is also the national chairman of the ruling CCM.

"I'm playing my part and if those who will succeed me will make mistakes it will be up to them."

President Magufuli first said that he would respect the constitutional two-term limit when he spoke in Tanga in 2017.

In another development, Dr Magufuli directed the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Prof Makame Mbarawa, to start looking into the possibility of producing water from springs available in Newala so that people can get access to clean and safe water.

He said the government has secured a loan of $70 million (Sh160 billion) from the government of India which is meant to improve water supply in the region, adding that feasibility studies have already been conducted.

"The Water ministry should ensure that residents of this area get water from springs," he said

Commenting on cashew nuts, President Magufuli said Sh50 billion was released on Tuesday to pay farmers, adding a total of 390,000 farmers had already received payment for their produce bought by the government.