Tanzania - Warder Arrested Over Possession of Elephant Tusks

Dodoma — Police are holding a prison warder on suspicion of possessing six pieces of elephant tusks worth Sh103.5 million.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto said yesterday that the suspect was arrested on April 1, 2019 in Kilimani Street in Dodoma with the pieces weighing 13 kilos.

He said police had been tipped off by law-abiding citizens that the warder had been poaching ivory and a trap was set, leading to his arrest.

"We caught him with the pieces of elephant tusks hidden into a plastic bag while awaiting his customer," said Mr Muroto.

Meanwhile, police are holding a 32-year-old man for allegedly posing as a security officer and defrauding people.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto said the suspect was arrested on March 26, 2019 with 15 copies of certificates of different people, three letters of job applications by different people and a copy of a licence.

"Before his arrest, he unlawfully obtained Sh950,000 from two people. One of them gave him Sh550,000 and the other Sh400,000 on promises of finding employment for them.

Both suspects will be arraigned when investigations are completed, said Mr Muroto.