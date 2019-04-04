Somalia: Police Warns Against Suspicious Car Bomb, Urges Public to Be Vagilent

The Somali police force has cautioned against a suspicious explosives-laden car in Mogadishu. Speaking at press conference on Wednesday, Somali Police Force Deputy Commissioner, Colonel Zakia Hussein urged the public to be extra vigilant about the imminent threat.

Zakia displayed the photo of a Toyota Prado vehicle saying the police obtained intelligence report indicating Al-Shabaab plans to use for explosion attack in the capital. The deputy police commissioner added that the security agencies are working round the clock to avert the threat.

The alert by the police comes just days after joint Somali troops and AMISOM in Sabid town thwarted what could have been one of the deadliest explosive attacks in the country. The troops successfully destroyed a tank truck full of explosives destined for Mogadishu.