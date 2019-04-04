Ethiopia: Diplomatic Efforts During Reform Fruitful, Says Foreign Affairs State Minister

Addis Ababa — Most of the diplomatic efforts of Ethiopia during the last 12 months were fruitful, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Briefing journalists today, Foreign Affairs State Minister Hirut Zemene said a lot of diplomatic achievements have been registered since the country began the reform.

The revival of diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, prevalence of relative peace in South Sudan, and peaceful engagement of the Ethiopian Diaspora in the political and economic affairs of the country are among major diplomatic achievements registered after the reform, she noted.

The diplomatic activities of Ethiopia have invigorated the solidarity of IGAD and the African Union, according to the state minister.

Following the due attention given to the rights of Ethiopians living abroad, the ministry was able to repatriate over 70,000 Ethiopians to their homeland by dealing with countries that had detained them, Hirut stated.

The return of opposition political groups to peacefully struggle at home and increase in foreign direct investment are also fruits of diplomacy during the reform.

However, the state minister, pointed out that conflicts and instabilities in some parts of the country need to be given due attention in the future as they are among the challenges that hampers trade and investment in the country.