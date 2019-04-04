Rwanda: Singer Tom Close Named Head of Kigali Centre for Blood Transfusion

A cabinet meeting, on April 3, appointed singer Dr Thomas Muyombo, better known by his stage name Tom Close, as the Director of Regional Centre for Blood Transfusion (RCBT) Kigali.

The "Komeza Utsinde" star, a qualified medical doctor, will now take on the responsibility of ensuring the availability of blood in hospitals for patients.

The 35-year-old R&B and Afrobeat singer has been active in the local music industry since 2005.

He is currently signed under Kina Music label.

Tom Close has been working with the Blood Transfusion Centre-Kigali for some time now.

Speaking to The New Times on his new appointment this morning, Tom Close said: "I am humbled and honoured to be recognised in this way and understand the significance of this new role and how it is aligned with the wellbeing of Rwandans and other members of the public."

"I will serve to the best of my ability," he added.

Asked whether the appointment came as a surprise, he said, "I didn't know anything about it until this morning when I read it on social media."

"I believe that the Regional Centre for Blood Transfusion has already been doing an amazing job, and all I'm tasked with now is to build on what has been achieved under my predecessors."

Clement Ishimwe, the head of Kina Music, is among those who have congratulated Tom Close on his new role.

"In my experience working with Tom Close, he is a very hardworking, determined and smart person, who always achieves his goals. I'm certain those qualities will help him to succeed in his appointment.

"We, at Kina Music, are proud of him and wish him every success in his new position."

Tom Close attended Kiziguro Secondary School and Lycee De Kigali before joining University of Rwanda where he attained a degree in medicine.

He began his musical journey while in fourth grade, and sang in church choirs early on.