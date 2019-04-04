Tanzania: Boa New Boss Unveiled

BANK of Africa (BoA) Tanzania will focus on businesses that boost integration in the East Africa Community (EAC) region, the new Managing Director, Joseph Iha, has said.

He said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the bank would leverage on its network in the region and professional team to help their customers and stakeholders in East African region benefit from improved services.

Mr Iha noted that in his new role, he would also focus on creating co-existence between the bank and others.

The bank's Board Chairperson, Ambassador Mwanaidi Maajar said the banking industry had been facing challenges including increasing of nonperforming loans, some banks being declared under statutory management and tough conditions related to trading of foreign currencies which have affected the businesses of their customers.

To remain on top and reach the desired goal of becoming the preferred bank in their chosen market they need strong leadership of the organisation.