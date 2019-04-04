Tanzania: Cairo Will Support Dar in Strategic Development, Vows Egypt Speaker

EGYPTIAN House of Representatives Speaker, Dr Ali Abdel Aal, has said that his country will continue to support Tanzania in the implementation of strategic development projects, under President John Magufuli's administration.

Citing the ongoing project for the construction of the 2,115-megawatt hydroelectric plant along the Rufiji River at Stiegler's Gorge, the Egyptian Speaker said many companies in his country are willing to come and invest in Tanzania.

Addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) here, Dr Aal called for the collaboration between Tanzania National Assembly legislators and his country's for the best interests of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by the chairperson of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and Deputy Speaker of Cameroon Parliament, Emilia Lifaka and the President of the Senate of Burundi, Reutenant Révérien Ndikuriyo, among other delegates.

The Egyptian Speaker commended the ongoing project at the Stiegler's Gorge, which he said was among the issues that strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

In December last year, Tanzania signed a US Dollars 3 billion agreements with two Egyptian companies to construct a huge hydroelectric plant at Stiegler's Gorge, where President Magufuli inked it with the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The companies involved are Arab Contractors and el-Sewedy Electric, an engineering services company.

In his remarks, Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai welcomed more companies from Egypt to come and invest in the Tanzania, saying: "We believe that companies from Egypt will continue coming to invest in the country."

During the meeting, the President of the Senate of Burundi, said the implementation of the Arusha Peace and Reconciliation Agreement had maintained peace in Burundi, and paid tribute to former President Jakaya Kikwete, who facilitated the agreement when he was Foreign Affairs Minister.

However, Rt Ndikuriyo took a swipe at some countries and their parliaments, which were meddling into internal politics of other countries, pointing out that he was glad that Tanzania was not among them.

Earlier on, (CPA) chairperson and Deputy Speaker of Cameroon Parliament, Emilia Lifaka, commended the Tanzanian government for ensuring that there were a good number of women in parliament as legislators totaling 36.7per cent in the entire house.

"A woman can do as much as she is determined and it is difficult to attain the country's development without engaging women," she pointed out.