Tanzania: Motorists to Dig Deeper As Fuel Prices Rise

MOTORISTS will have to dig deeper this month after petroleum price surged up by between 2.5 per cent and 3.0 per cent due to changes in the world market prices for fuel.

The exception will be for motorists in regions which receive fuel consignments from Tanga and Mtwara port as prices remained unchanged despite minute changes to incorporate demurrage costs for Tanga that was incorrectly captured last month.

EWURA statement published yesterday showed that the retail price for petrol in Dar es Salaam jumped slightly by 49/- to 2,147/- a litre while diesel increased by 61/- to 2,192/-.

"Retail and wholesale prices [for consignment through Dar port] have increased... prices for kerosene remains unchanged," the statement said.

"The increase in local prices of petroleum products... is mainly due to an increase in the world oil market prices," EWURA said.

The statement said main reason that the Tanga and Mtwara prices remain unchanged was because the two ports had enough consignment.

However, the Mtwara port run out of the kerosene thus distributors have to fetch the consignment from Dar port and the price will be adjusted upwards.

"Since there is no kerosene at Mtwara storage terminals, petrol station operators, in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma are advised to source products from Dar es Salaam... and bridging cost to the [three] regions," the statement said.

According to the statement, Mtwara has the lowest petrol price in the country at 2,127/- a litre followed by Tanga 2,135/- and Lindi 1,141/- then Dar es Salaam 2,147/-, Coast 2,151/-, Morogoro 2,172/-, Moshi 2,181/- and Arusha 2,192/-.

The prices of Mtwara and Tanga are on lowest level thanks to EWURA initiative to enable these ports towns to receive petroleum consignments. Kigoma and Kagera regions being farthest from sea ports have highest prices for fuel.

Petrol prices is 2,391/- at Uvinza (Lugufu), 2,385/- at Kagera's Kyerwa (Ruberwa), 2,379/- at Karagwe (Kayanga) and 2,378/- at Kigoma urban.