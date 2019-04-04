Kenya Down Two Places in Latest FIFA Ranking

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nairobi News

Harambee Stars players line up before facing Ethiopia in an Africa Cup of Nation qualifying match on October 14, 2018 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Nairobi — Kenya has dropped down two places to position 108 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, this result having been occasioned by the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in their final African Cup of Nations qualifier last month.

Harambee Stars were on the upward trajectory especially after qualifying for the Cup of Nations with wins over Ethiopia and Ghana in Nairobi.

Despite the slight slump, Stars still remains the second best placed East African country with Uganda retaining top spot despite dropping two places down to 79th.

Tanzania who beat the Ugandans to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 39 years have meanwhile risen six places to 131st. Burundi who earned AFCON qualification for the first time in their history have moved two places up to 136th.

Senegal have meanwhile retained their slot as the best placed African country with a rise of one spot to 23rd worldwide. Nigeria has moved into the top three in Africa, their four-place rise seeing them go 42nd on the global ranking.

There is no change in the global ranking with Belgium, France and Brazil retaining the first three slots while England moved a spot up to fourth interchanging with World Cup finalists Croatia