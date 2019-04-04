Namibia: Ex-Constable Guilty of Murdering Sons

TWO boys who were killed in a stabbing incident at Gobabis nearly five years ago were murdered by their police officer father, High Court judge Dinnah Usiku has found in a judgement delivered in the father's double murder trial.

Although there were no eyewitnesses to the knife attack on brothers Tertius Swartz (7) and Gregory Swartz (4) at Gobabis on 25 April 2014, overwhelming circumstantial evidence implicated the boys' father, former police constable Albertus !Ganeb, and left no doubt that he killed the two children, judge Usiku stated when she delivered her verdict in !Ganeb's trial on Tuesday.

She found !Ganeb guilty on two counts of murder, committed with a direct intention to kill, and two charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

!Ganeb denied guilt on the charges when his trial began in October 2016. In a plea explanation that his then defence lawyer relayed to the court, !Ganeb claimed he was heavily intoxicated on the afternoon that his sons were stabbed, and that he could not recall what happened. The judge was also told that according to !Ganeb, he was only informed by police officers that he had killed one of his sons and severely injured the other, who had been taken to hospital, before he was arrested.

!Ganeb did not testify in his own defence during the trial.

Both boys were stabbed multiple times during the knife attack on them. Tertius died at the scene of the stabbing at !Ganeb's house, while Gregory died in a Windhoek hospital six days later.

The assault charges on which !Ganeb was also convicted were based on allegations that he assaulted his sons' mother, Romilly Swartz, by punching her in the face with a clenched fist during October 2013, and by hitting her on the forehead with a police baton during 2014.

Judge Usiku noted in her judgement on Tuesday that two of the witnesses who testified during the trial told the court they had cellphone contact with !Ganeb on the evening of 25 April 2014, and that he told them then that he had killed his children.

One of the witnesses - also a police officer - added that !Ganeb also said he was going to kill his girlfriend and end his own life as well.

A brother of !Ganeb also testified as a state witness during the trial. He told the judge that he sent a cellphone text message to !Ganeb, asking why he wanted to hurt the boys, after hearing that !Ganeb was threatening the two children. The reply that he received from !Ganeb was that the children were already dead. Swartz, too, had been in cellphone contact with !Ganeb during the day in question. In several text messages that she received from !Ganeb's phone number, she was told that her children were dead.

The first of those messages was blunt: "Your children are dead. Come look for yourself in my house if you don't believe. It's you who caused it."

Two minutes later, Swartz received another text message from !Ganeb's cellphone. It read: "You killed your children."

Fifty seconds later, there was one more. It simply stated: "Romilly the children are dead."

At the time of the incident, !Ganeb was suspecting that Swartz was romantically involved with another man, after discovering that she had been in cellphone contact with the other man.

!Ganeb, who has been kept in custody since his arrest nearly five years ago, is due to return to court for the start of a presentence hearing today.

He is not represented by a lawyer, after his defence lawyer withdrew from his case in February last year. State advocate Palmer Kumalo is prosecuting.