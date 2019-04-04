Namibia: Cuvelai Basin Management Plan On the Cards

THE Cuvelai Watercourse Commission (CuveCom) - an initiative between Namibia and Angola on the sustainable use and management of the trans-boundary Cuvelai-Etosha basin, is working on a management plan for this.

This was said by the CuveCom programme manager, Silvanus Uunona, at the Oshana regional environmental education conference for schools held at Ongwediva recently.

Uunona said the plan includes coming up with activities that ensure the sustainable management of the basin that covers parts of Namibia and Angola.

In Namibia the basin covers Oshana, Omusati and Oshikoto regions and parts of Otjozondjupa.

"There are a number of challenges the commission faces such as effects of industrialisation due to population increase and therefore, there is a need for the basin to be protected," said Uunona.

Leonard Hango, the chief hydrologist in the ministry of agriculture, who is based at Oshakati, told The Namibian last week that the basin management plan is nearly complete. He said a consulting firm to work on the plan had been contracted. CuveCom was established in 2014 with its headquarters at Oshakati and a satellite office at Ondjiva in Angola.

Hango said the issue of water resource management has been addressed in Namibia and institutions put in place unlike in Angola where a lot of work still needs to be done.