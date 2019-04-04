Angola Hosts Forum On Fight Against Corruption

Luanda — Angola will host the 8th International Law Forum this year under the motto "Constitutional Democracy, Rule of Law and Fight against Corruption", a decision taken Wednesday at the 17th Session of the International Law Commission of the African Union in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

In the last four times, the event was held in Ethiopia (2018), Equatorial Guinea (2017), Ghana (2016) and Egypt (2015), now being allocated to Angola by Southern Africa, notes the Angolan Embassy to Ethiopia.

The International Law Forum, will, however, be preceded by the 18th Session of the International Law Commission, from 18 to 29 November, also in Angola.

The fight against corruption is enshrined in the African Charter on Democracy, Governance and Elections of 31 January 2007 in the African Convention against Corruption of 9 October 2003 and is part of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The re-elected president of the International Law Commission of the African Union, the Angolan Sebastião da Silva Isata, proposed at the opening of the 17th Session of the Commission of International Law of the African Union, on March 25 that Angola host the 8th International Law Forum.