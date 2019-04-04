4 April 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: GIPF Pensioners to Get 5 Percent Increase

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) on Tuesday announced a 5% pension benefit increase for all its pensioners. The increase was effective 1 April 2019.

GIPF's chief executive officer, David Nuyoma, said the fund continues to provide guaranteed benefits to members, and to protect pensioners' income from the erosion of the purchasing power of their income. "Our commitment to annually increase our pension benefits is tacit proof of our commitment to safeguard and grow the fund for the benefit of its stakeholders and Namibia," he added.

Meanwhile, finance minister Calle Schlettwein announced in his budget speech that the old-age pension would be increased by N$50.

"Given the high dependency ratio and the challenging effects of the cost of living at household level, the old-age pension is increased by N$50 to N$1 300 per month," said the minister.

