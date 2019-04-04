Namibia: PDM Congress Set for April

THE Popular Democratic Movement will hold its national elective congress at the end of April, where the positions of president and vice president will be up for grabs.

During a press briefing yesterday in Windhoek, PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe said the congress will be held at Keetmanshoop from 26 to 28 April.

"I would like to remind all eligible candidates that the campaign period is already open, and candidates are encouraged to conduct their campaigns in a united and responsible manner as per the movement's rules and regulations," he added.

However, Ngaringombe said nominations will be done from the floor during the elections.

Positions which will be vacant during the congress include that of the party president, vice president, national chairperson, secretary general, deputy secretary general, treasurer and 40 members of the central committee.

The secretary general said the names of the eligible candidates would be announced at a date to be determined, and the current leaders can contest for positions.

Last year, party leader McHenry Venaani said PDM would not allow its members to campaign under slates and camps in the run-up to this year's elective congress.

Venaani said those who want to contest for positions at the elective congress should do so as individual candidates, not as teams or slates.

He added that the ban of slates and groupings in the party was meant to keep the party united until the congress and the national elections in November 2019.

During the press briefing, Ngaringombe further announced the names of the new regional coordinators, deputy regional coordinators, regional secretaries and regional treasurers, among others.

The process was managed by the office of the secretary general, the assigned leaders and the former regional committee members led by the regional coordinators.

He said 13 of the 16 PDM political regions have completed their regional congresses.

Three regions, being Khomas, Hardap and Omusati, will complete the process by the end of this week.

The elected members will serve the party for the next five years, and will be responsible for mobilising members, supporters and sympathisers to take an active part in its activities and programmes.

"I believe the newly elected leaders will serve the movement at their respective levels with outstanding commitment and dedication, and can defend its constitution," Ngaringombe noted.

The newly elected regional coordinators are Kamati Teofelus from Oshana, Imene Isreal for Oshikoto north, Hidipo Hamata for Ohangwena and Andreas Kapanza for Kavango East.

Frederick Tjijahura is for Otjozondjupa, Pieter Mostert (Kunene south), Kangumbe Vilho (Kavango West) and Haingura Agapitus (Oshikoto south).

Omaheke region will be represented by Arnold Tjihuro, Karitjindua Hepute is for Kunene north, Diederik Vries (//Kharas), Roger Nautoro (Erongo) and Geophery Mwilima (Zambezi).