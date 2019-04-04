Namibia: Windhoek Charity Fundraiser This Weekend

KNOWN for its charity outreach programmes, the Windhoek Charity Fundraiser (WCF) is making a comeback this Saturday as all roads lead to the University of Namibia stadium.

For the third year running, the registered non-profit WCF will be hosting a Charity Cup featuring sports codes such as soccer, volleyball, netball and running.

The first-ever event was held in 2017 and according to the organisers, over 1 200 persons showed up. Raising N$250 000 worth of sponsorships and donations, these were then distributed to several children's homes in disadvantaged areas of the city.

The second series of the WCF raised N$200 000 in sponsorships and donations while 2 500 people were in attendance.

Kake Kashe, head of finance of the WCF, shared some insight on the impact of the organisation. "There was this one home we visited and they were out of food. They didn't know where to get their next meal until we came. Donors cut them off and these are about 500 to 600 children. The storeroom had nothing. That was touching."

Another case, Kashe stated, was of a woman whose debts were settled. "During the first event, we found a woman who was in debt with the municipality but we managed to sort out her account to zero. She relies on hand-outs."

Realising the significance of the contributions, the team has decided to embark on a value-addition project which allow a set up of a playground or a library. "We would also like to help the children with tutors for school," Kashe said.

So far, one of the sponsors has promised to donate eggs for a whole year to several of the children's homes, and the organisers were quite grateful to hear this news.

As for how the event will be run this year, not much will change, however, more soccer teams from around the country have registered and hopefully the organisers are planning to put more emphasis on the kiddies corner.

"The 2019 Windhoek Charity event aims to make a more sustainable impressions in the lives of these children with changes which will continue to benefit the homes long after the event is done," a statement from the WCF said.

Food and drinks will be available while a few small and medium enterprises will be selling merchandise. All proceeds will go to the children's homes.

The event starts from 09h00 onwards and entrance is free, however, donations of all kinds are welcome.

- Mickey Nekomba on Facebook; @MickeyNekomba on Twitter