Nigeria: 25 Years After, Eguavoen Pleads for Release of Houses to Eagles

Twenty five years after winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, some members of the Super Eagles squad that made that feat possible have appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to help them get the houses they were promised by the Federal Government.

Speaking at the AITEO-NFF Awards in Lagos last night, a member of that golden generation of the country's football, Augustin Eguavoen revealed that some of his colleagues are yet to get their houses.

"Five of our colleagues have died. Rashidi Yekini, Uche Okafor, Thompson Olihah, Wilfred Agbonnavbare, and Steven Keshi are no more with us. We don't want their labour to be in vain. NFF should please help us talk to the right quarter in government to release those houses for our members who are yet to get theirs," observed the ex international fondly called Cerezo.

Eguavoen insisted that it will be unfair to promise and fail. " If any one of our dead colleagues is yet to get the house before he died, they have children they left behind. Let them get the houses."

Earlier, at the awards proper, Ahmed Musa was voted as the Player of the Year. He beat both Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to the award.

His first goal in the 2-0 defeat of Iceland at the World Cup in Russia was also adjudged as the Goal of the Year.

He was selected ahead of the goals by Ighalo and that of a player from the domestic league.

Villarreal forward in the Spanish LaLiga, Samuel Chukwueze won the Young Player of the Year category while Nasarawa Amazons player, Anam Imoh won the female version.

AITEO Federation Cup winning coach, Gbenga Ogunbote was selected as Coach of the Year while Coach Thomas Dennerby who led the Super Falcons to win the 2018 women AFCON in Ghana won the female version.

Akwa United FC won the Fair Play Award while Kano Pillars Supporters Club won the best supporters of 2018.