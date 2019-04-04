Zimbabwe: Zimdancehall Producer Ropes in International Chanters

Rising Zimdancehall producer Fyah Moto (real name Brian Ganya) has roped in international musicians in his new projects.

The Clean Shot Records producer said he worked with locals as well as artists from Africa and Jamaica.

"On my two new riddims Maad Party and Cyclone Idai Uvheke Ngapi I worked with Tai Tan from Uganda, One 4 One from Sierra Leone, Vybz Chiney from Jamaica and many other Zimbabweans in the diaspora," said Fyah Moto.

"Locally I tried to work with musicians from small towns so as to promote talent across the country. The local artists I worked with include Krucial Symeun from Victoria Falls, Mega Jani and Master H (Harare), Njanji Simbi Hombe and Rud Black (Bulawayo), Meekd (Gweru) and Micky Roller (Shurugwi) among many others. All this was made possible through my manager Andrew Musoni of Hard Mashona Art and Culture Trust."

Fyah Moto said he is working towards establishing himself on the world market.

"Most of our producers are only limited to Zimbabwe but I plan on establishing myself internationally.

"I also intend to grow the dancehall culture in other cities and small towns in Zimbabwe expanding from Harare which has so far been the heart of the genre," he said.

Ugandan chanter Tai Tan is excited to be part of the project.

"It's been a humbling experience working with one of the most talented producers out of Africa. I am grateful to Hard Mashona and Clean Shot Records for the opportunity," he said.

Tai Tan will soon tour Zimbabwe to promote the riddim, shoot a music video and collaborate with various musicians.

Fyah Moto is a self-taught music producer based in Bulawayo. He has worked with different musicians in dancehall mostly those from the city of kings.