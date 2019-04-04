South Africa: Carletonville 'Horror' Creche - Call for Help to Identify Alleged Child Abuser

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has asked anyone with information on alleged abuse taking place at a crèche in Carlteonville in Gauteng to come forward.

"The Department of Social Development condemns the abuse of children and wish[es] to ask members of the public to identify the school and the care-giver who is seen forcing [a] toddler to clean the classroom while meeting (sic) out the harshest punishment to the child," the DSD said in a tweet on Thursday.

Several videos, showing what appears to be the same employee abusing children at the crèche, have gone viral on social media sites.

In the one video, the employee can be seen repeatedly slapping a toddler. The motive for the attack is not known.

In another video, a young girl is forced to clean up after having vomited. The employee can be seen smacking the child on her buttocks.

In a third video, the employee slaps a toddler who appears not to want to sleep.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted that he was "disgusted" by the video, and instructed his team at the Gauteng Department of Education to get details on the school.

"Let's hunt this creche! I am [on] standby to pounce just [to] get details," he tweeted on Thursday.

The department later directed all enquiries about developments to the DSD.

News24 has reached out to the Gauteng DSD, which was not immediately available for comment.

Social media users reacted with shock to the videos.

Source: News24