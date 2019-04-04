South Africa: Duminy Out of T20 Challenge to Strengthen Shoulder

Cape Town — Proteas batsman JP Duminy will miss the opening stages of the CSA T20 Challenge as he continues work to strengthen his shoulder ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup.

Duminy was back to his best with the bat in the recently-completed limited overs series against Sri Lanka, but his shoulder is still causing problems.

Duminy himself has acknowledged that the injury has affected his throwing arm while fielding, and he also takes a few deliveries to warm up when bowling.

Listening to Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince address media from Newlands on Thursday, it sounds like Duminy will not take any part in the T20 Challenge.

"CSA don't feel his shoulder is where they would like it to be in terms of strength," Prince said.

"There is going to be a block of three to four weeks of strengthening for him and then he might join us towards the back-end of the competition."

Prince added that he was still thinking about who would captain the side when their campaign gets underway against the Highveld Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.

