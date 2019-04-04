Mali and Congo Take an Option for the 2020 Olympic Women's Tournament

In the first legs of the first round of Africa's qualifiers for the 2020 Women's Olympic Tournament, some teams took a serious option on qualifying. In Bamako, the Women's Eagles dominated Morocco 3-1. At the Mamadou Konate stadium, the Malian women took a break in the first 15 minutes thanks to Salimata Diarra (3') then Aïssata Traoré (10'). Diarra scored her second goal in the second half (53') and Najat Badri's (54') reduction in the score will not change that much. Mali will have to negotiate their return match in Rabat to reach the next round.

Congo is also smiling with its 2-0 win in Gabon. In front of their home crowd at the Augustin-Monedan stadium in Sibang, the Panthers folded twice: on a Mahouma penalty and a goal from Charmelle Moundzeli.

Ethiopia's precious home win over Uganda 3-2.

To be followed on April 4th by Malawi-Mozambique and Algeria-Chad. On April 5th, Tanzania-DRC and Botswana-Namibia.

Zambia and Côte d'Ivoire have already qualified for the next round following the withdrawal of their opponents.

The second round will see Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa enter the competition.