South Africa: 'Hands Off Our SG' - the ANC's Retraction Contraction

analysis

The arrival of the explosive book that strongly links ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and a decades-long looting spree in the Free State resulted in nationwide consternation. Almost as soon as SA's main Sunday newspapers arrived in the bookshops, the ANC issued a statement of strong support for Magashule, demanding 'Hands off our SG', without addressing any merits of the revelations. Now, incredibly, it appeared the governing party seriously considered retracting that statement. And then decided to retract that idea. Really.

At the moment (at least for now... ) the statement by the ANC on Sunday slamming the publication of extracts of the book still stands. But it appears that could also soon change. Or not.

The facts are not necessarily easy to follow. But they concern Ace Magashule, who has become the figurehead of the group that appears to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa. And this tussle may leave him humiliated. Importantly, even the fact that a spokesperson said in public that they were considering retracting a statement that he gave permission to issue could be seen by some as a slap in the face. In essence, this all goes back to the importance of the relationship between the ANC's leader...