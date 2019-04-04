South Africa: De Lille On the Warpath Against DA Again, This Time Citing Corruption in George

analysis

On a rainy Thursday afternoon in Cape Town, GOOD leader Patricia de Lille handed the Public Protector documentation about alleged corruption within the DA-led George municipality, describing it as 'VBS-style corruption'.

A forensic investigation report into alleged corruption involving a councillor and his son in the DA-led George Municipality has been handed over to the Public Protector by GOOD leader Patricia de Lille.

Comparing the alleged corruption to that of the VBS corruption allegations in Limpopo, she said: "It emerged that a similar investment and kickback scheme has been operating in the DA-led George municipality, in the Western Cape."

De Lille handed over a document, including a forensic investigative report compiled by law firm Schröter and Associates Attorneys, which contain allegations that a DA councillor's son was paid "handling fees".

This was for reserve funding from the municipality, which went out for tender -- but instead the tender went to a financial institution who did even not tender for the investment, according to De Lille, who claimed the councillor's son was given kickbacks that "evidently amounted to almost R400,000 in the first six months of the project".

The alleged corruption outlined by De Lille is already under investigation. In August...