Rwanda: ACDR to Organizes Symposium About Rwanda's Developmental Experiment

Khartoum — The African Center for Development Research (ACDR) in collaboration with Faisal's Cultural Center will organize next Monday a symposium about experiment of Republic of Rwanda in development at premises of Faisal Cultural Center in Khartoum and which will be addressed by Rwandan Ambassador to Sudan.

SUNA noted that ACDR is affiliated to New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD) and that symposium came within context of activities of National Secretariat for NEPAD.

The invitation is extended to all media.