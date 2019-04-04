4 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Chadian President Idriss Deby Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chadian President, Idriss Deby arrived in Khartoum Thursday morning in an official one- day visit.

He was received at Khartoum airport, by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Al-Bashir and a number of ministers and state ministers, representatives of the diplomatic missions in Khartoum and the Chadian community.

The two Presidents will hold a bilateral meeting at the Republican Palace to discuss bilateral relations, besides situation in the region and issues of common concern.

The two sides will hold joint talks on fostering cooperation between the two countries in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries and peoples and that it would be followed by press statements by the two presidents about outcome of their talks. sn/ab

