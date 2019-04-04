Sudan: Chadian President Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chadian President, Idris Deby, arrived in Khartoum on Thursday morning in a one-day visit to hold talks with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, a number of ministers and senior officials, a number of heads of the diplomatic corps accredited to Khartoum and members of the Chadian community.

Presidents Al-Bashir and Deby will hold talks at the Republican Palace on the bilateral relations, the situation at the region and issues of mutual concern.

The Sudanese and Chadian sides will hold talks on the ways to boost the cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

The two presidents will hold a joint press conference by the end of the talks.