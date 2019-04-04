Sudan: Assistant of the President Arrives in Kadugli

Kadogli — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, arrived Thursday morning in South Korofan State to participate in the country's celebration marking the Inetrnatioanl Mine Awareness Day and declaration of Abu Kurshola as mine -free area.

He was received at Kadogli airport, by Lt. Gen Ahmed Ibrahim Mofaddal, Wali( governor) of the State and members of his government, . Dr Faisal will address later in the day a mass rally at Freedom Square in Kadugli city and hold a meeting with donors. Sn/ab