South Africa: Sassa - 24 506 Social Grant Beneficiaries in Gauteng Risk Losing Their April Payouts

About 24 500 South African Social Security Agency beneficiaries in Gauteng stand to forfeit their payments this month.

Sassa says that all social grant beneficiaries who have not yet swapped their old white Sassa cards for the new gold ones should do so immediately, or stand the risk of not getting their grant at the end of April.

"In Gauteng only, a total of about 24 506 social grants belonging to beneficiaries, who did not swap to the new Sassa card, were suspended," said Sassa's Gauteng spokesperson Nandi Mosia. said

The agency is appealing to the affected social grant recipients to visit their nearest Sassa local offices to swap their cards and for their grants to be restored.

"Beneficiaries are requested to bring along their 13-digit identity documents and the old card they used to collect their grant. Those who are very old or too sick to visit our offices must call Sassa offices nearer to them to arrange for a home visit," said Mosia.

Those beneficiaries receiving their money at other points of sale, such as banks, and wish to return the Sassa card can do so at any Sassa office.

Source: News24