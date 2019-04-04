Kenya Lionesses Romp Into Hong Kong Qualifiers Quarters

Kenya Lionesses kept alive their chances of qualifying for 2019-2020 World Rugby Women's Sevens Series after running over their Pool 'B' opponents Uganda, Hong Kong and Papua New Guinea as the Sevens Series qualifier kicked off at the So Kon Po Recreational Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday.

African queens Kenya, who will face Argentina on Friday at 5am in the Cup quarter-finals, started of the day with a resounding 24-0 win over neighbours and arch-rivals Uganda.

Captain Philadelphia Olando led from the front with the opening try, with Janet Okelo, Christabel Lindo and Grace Okulu crossing the whitewash once each. Okulu added two conversions.

Buoyed by the win, Lionesses went foir the jugular against the hosts in the second match, handing them a 36-5 beating, with a brace of tries from Okulu and Diana Awino. Camilla Atieno and Olando added a try each. Okulu made two successful conversions, while Janet Owino added one more conversion.

Kevin Wambua's charges ended group stage action with a 20-10 win over Papua New Guinea, with Sheila Chajira and Awino getting on target with a try each, while Okelo scored two tries.

The win placed the Kenyans on top of their pool with maximum points as they booked a date to face Argentina on Friday. Other quarter-finals matches will involve Brazil versus Kazakhstan (5.22am), Scotland against Papua New Guinea (5.44am) as Japan meet Hong Kong at 6.06am.

If Kenya sweep aside Argentina, then they will play the winner of the Brazil-Kazakhstan tie in the semi-finals.

The Series Qualifier winner will qualify to be a core team in the 2019-2020 Women's Sevens Series. Lionesses have featured in the Series only twice after being invited to compete in Clermont leg in France in 2016 and Dubai Sevens in 2018.