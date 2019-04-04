Western Sahara: President, Brahim Gali, Meets With Iceland Prime Minister

Reykjavik (Iceland) — The President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, meets with the Icelandic Prime Minister, Katrin Jakobsdóttir, as part of the official visit to Iceland.

Katrin Jakobsdóttir welcomed the Saharawi leader and pointed out the interest of his government towards the advances in Western Sahara and the support for the efforts for a solution based on compliance with international legality and United Nations resolutions.

The meeting addressed the latest developments at the national level and the efforts of the United Nations to end the process of decolonization of Western Sahara, in addition to the work of the envoy of the Secretary General of the UN, Horst Köhler, to ensure the Saharawi people exercise their right to self-determination and independence.

The President of the Republic slammed the intransigence of the Kingdom of Morocco and the breach of its commitments for the holding of the referendum on self-determination, as agreed by the parties under the supervision of the Security Council. Brahim Gali denounced the situation of human rights in the occupied areas and the constant aggressions against the Sahrawi civilian, reiterating the request for the immediate release of all Saharawi political prisoners.

The meeting served to reiterate the denunciation of the Frente POLISARIO to the inclusion of the occupied areas of Western Sahara in the illegal trade agreements between the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco. Brahim Gali called for the immediate annulment of these agreements, which commit the European peoples in illegal activities, which are contrary to international legality, international humanitarian law and the judgments of the European Court of Justice.

Brahim Gali expressed, on behalf of the Saharawi government and people, his gratitude for this meeting and reiterated the will of the Saharawi State to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Republic of Iceland.

The President of the Republic is accompanied by the member of the National Secretariat and Ambassador Counselor, Mohamed Yeslem Baysat, and Abdati Brayka, Councils in Presidency.SPS