Rwanda: Kigali Art Cafe Will Surprise Your Palate, Pocket

opinion

What makes a great restaurant? Is it the ambience, food, service, affordability, chef, location or all the above? The answer is not an exact science.

In my endless quest for the perfect restaurant, I chanced upon the Kigali Art Café, in Kimihurura on the KG 2 Avenue overlooking the Kabindi junction, one of the busiest in Kigali.

The Kigali Art Café is next to Now Now Rolex restaurant and TchiTchi restaurant but has a niche clientele of expatriates and foreign tourists.

The café's decor is nothing to write home about: Black and brown wood interior with sprinkles of white to light up the indoor area, with a black and white portraits adorning the walls.

An exposed brick wall gives it a warm artsy feel. The lights hanging from the ceiling entangle with the green climbers lending the place a homely aura as potted leafy plants on the front veranda gives it a cool atmosphere.

There is a seating backyard area, also plush with greenery creating a relaxing garden area.

Once I settled down, it took quite a while for a waiter to attend to me and when he did, he was fumbling while taking my order.

I settled for the restaurant special, Kigali Art Café Special Cheese Burger. The special is always a good judge of a restaurant's ability to impress.

The Kigali Art Café Special Cheese Burger is made of minced beef, green lettuce, mozzarella cheese, grilled mushroom and caramelised onions, served with either a side salad or French fries. It took about 15 minutes for the order to get to my table.

The French fries were crunchy but countable. The Russian salad dressing of mayonnaise and ketchup made for a perfect condiment to the fries.

The Cheese Burger Special turned out to be quite good. The bun was oven fresh with a generous sprinkle of sesame seeds, the pattie well done meshing well with the salad dressing, the umami mozzarella cheese, tangy grilled mushroom and the sweet caramelised onions.

It was quite a treat for the taste buds, except for the lettuce that my tastebuds hardly registered. The prices range from Rwf2,000 ($2.3) to Rwf6,000 ($6.7) which is quite a steal compared with other restaurants.

The menu has vegetarian options with wraps, sandwiches and paninis, salads, full breakfast and Asian fusion for those who don't eat meat. One big plus are the freshly squeezed juices and smoothies.