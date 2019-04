Following a successful official visit in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, will arrive in The Gambia on Friday, 1st March, 2019 at 1:00PM.

While in Nouakchott, the president and his high ranking delegation held a series of bilateral meetings that culminated into the signing of Memorandums of Understanding in the areas of fisheries and maritime industries and bilateral cooperation on global issues.