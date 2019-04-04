Nigeria Innovation Summit 2019 to Foster Collaborations On Economic Growth

The 4th edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit will focus on the theme: Accelerating Nigeria's Economic Growth Through Innovation.

The summit which will hold in August, is an annual event that promotes the need for businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs and government in Nigeria to become more innovative and use innovation to drive sustainable economic development.

It helps Nigeria embrace innovation and move in the direction of digital transformation through the use of Emerging Technologies and Trends, Research, Development, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship and Investments.

Each year the summit provides a platform that fosters collaborations among Government Agencies, businesses, International organizations, innovators, researchers, Academic community and startups.

While announcing this year's summit, the CEO, Emerging Media-the organisers of the summit, Mr. Kenneth Omeruo, said: "This is the time for Nigeria with her youthful population, to leverage new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Robotics, Data sciences etc and apply them in sectors like Health, Agriculture, Financial services, Education, Renewable Energy and Clean-techs to solve problems around us. These opportunities are already creating new businesses who are becoming a major source of foreign investments into Nigeria and that is a major way of accelerating Nigerians economic growth. This is our motivation each year to host this summit"

He further explained that small businesses and startups hold the key to a sustainable economic growth for the country as in 2018 according to Partech Africa report Nigerian startups attracted $306 million in funding over 26 deals, and encourages the government to provide more support and create the enabling environment for Nigerian businesses and innovations to thrive.

Program Coordinator for Nigeria Innovation Summit 2019, Mr Tony Ajah, said: " Each year we bring in experts from around the world in several innovation ecosystems to Nigeria to share these global opportunities and network with participants are the summit. This year's summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions focusing on Healthtech, Agritech, Renewable energy and CleanTech, FinTech,Edutech, Techtainment, Emerging Technologies, Research, collaborations, Women Entrepreneurship, Youths, Technology and Entrepreneurship Development in Nigeria"

The 2019 Nigeria Innovation Summit offers great opportunity through sponsorship, partnership, exhibitions of innovative products, ideas, applications and services. The organisers therefore call for participation from government agencies,international organisations, academics, business leaders, companies, organisations,Smes, CEOs, entrepreneurs, decision makers, innovators.