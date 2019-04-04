Nigeria: New Cabinet Should Consider 35% for Women, Health Foundation Tells Buhari

Ilorin — As Nigerians await the inauguration of the new government and the composition of cabinet by President Muhammadu Buhari, a nongovernmental organisation based in Ilorin, Royal Heritage Health Foundation, has urged the president to ensure 35 per cent political appointment consideration for the womenfolk in the country.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Mr. Sogunro Elijah, made the call in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation.

He said that such consideration would go a long way to encourage women to participate more in politics.

Elijah who spoke on the sidelines of the recent celebration of this year's International Women's day, with the theme, "Balance for Better", said the present administration should encourage women to actively participate in politics so as to get the best of them for more delivery of dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the populace.

He added that women possess great and limitless talents that can be tapped to accelerate the socio economic growth of the country.

The director, who stressed that women were more than the male folk in the country, noted that they should also accord them the highest priority so they can contribute their quota to the growth of the society.

He added: "The women affirmation is talking about 35 per cent representation of women in government. Nigerian women are the best anybody anywhere in the world can pray for."

He described the women as major stakeholders in any nation's polity who should be given their pride of place for developments to thrive.