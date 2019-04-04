Malawi: Atupele Insists Contesting for Malawi Presidency - Udf Manifesto Launch At Civo Stadium On Sunday

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has insisted that he is a contender of the presidential race in May 21 Tripartite Elections, dismissing fevered speculation he had withdrawn, saying his campaign for "new beginning" starts Sunday when he launch election manifesto in Lilongwe.

Atupele Muluzi: To lauch UDF manifesto at Civo Stadium

Muluzi is set to launch UDF manifesto at Civo Stadium where the party will be outlining sectoral areas of the economic, trade and industry, agriculture and health.

There have been social media rumours that the youthful presidential candidate had decided to withdraw from the race.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters have been peddling stories that their party leader Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia have beckoned Atupele to back their electoral coalition with Peoples Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda.

While the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters have been projecting Atupele as one that is going to back President Peter Mutharika.

However, Atupele has insisted he is a flag bearer of UDF with Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo as his running mate and will put up a good campaign, starting with the launch on Sunday.

Atupele said it is apparent that Malawians are looking for change in the way the affairs of the country are managed so that everybody benefits, promising to usher in the "new beginning".

Apparently, while Atupele will be launching the UDF manifesto at Civo Stadium in Area 9, the DPP will be unveiling its electoral blue print at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in same Lilongwe the same day in a rare coincidence.

The two venues are about 10 kilometres apart.

Atupele, 40, said that he has what it takes to take the Malawi development agenda to greater heights.

"I have travelled my journey, amassed experience with key attributes of; delivery, leadership, steadfastness and patience," he said.

"I have shown Malawians that we may differ political parties but develop Malawi. That we may differ in tribes but develop Malawi. That we may differ in religions but develop Malawi," he added.

Atupele said unveiling electoral promises in the manifesto will be a launch pad for his "new beginning".