Malawi: Kasungu Farmers Told to Embrace Agricultural Technologies

Farmers in Kasungu have been told to embrace agricultural technologies if they are to have an enhanced food, nutrition and income security.

Kasungu farmers urged to use technologies to enhance productivity

Controller of Agricultural Services, Alexander Bulirani made the remarks recently during a Field Day organized by Kasungu Agriculture Development Division (KADD) at Lisasadzi Extension Planning Area in the district.

According to Bulirani, there are a lot of technologies the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water development together with its partners have developed and it is their expectation that farmers adopt them.

"If farmers don't adopt these technologies, their production is not going to be high enough. They will not make enough money and it will therefore, be just a waste of their time," said Bulirani.

Bulirani emphasized the need for farmers to take agriculture as a business, saying that could be possible if they increased production through adoption of the modern technologies.

During the field day, farmers showcased several technologies; from the use of inoculant in soya beans, growing of cassava as part of crop diversification, use of improved goat kraals, cross breeding of dairy cows, modern fish feeds and climate smart agriculture technologies, among others.

One of the farmers, Memory Mdyapansi said because of an improved goat kraal, she has managed to increase the number of goats from two to over 20.

"Before adopting this technology, my goats used to catch too many diseases and eventually died. With the improved Kraal, the goats are thriving and multiplying," said Mdyapansi.

Senior Chief Kaomba said he was impressed with the new farming technologies and will make sure that farmers in his areas adopt them.

The theme of the field day was 'Harmonizing agricultural technologies for enhanced food, nutrition and income security'.