Malawi: Mutharika Sets for Second Term Determined to Industrialise Malawi - 'Unstoppable, Unbreakable'

President Peter Mutharika has expressed his confidence to of winning the May 21 watershed elections and gets fresh mandate for a second term as he faces seven contestants, saying he is determined to deliver in the next five years.

President Mutharika unveil a plaque to officially open Old Lilongwe airwing Kasiya Santhe road in Lilongwe on Wednesday

Mutharika was speaking on Wednesday at a public rally after he launched the K39.6 billion 95-kilometer Lilongwe-Kasiya-Santhe Road.

The President said his vision is to industrialise Malawi through various wealth-creation projects and that infrastructure developments such modern paved roads connecting urban and rural centres for people to take their produce to big markets.

Mutharika said he has fulfilled the promise he made when he launched the road project in 2015, saying the road project was in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto despite claims by some parties that it was in their plans.

"I promised when I came here in 2014 that I would construct the Santhe to Lilongwe road. Some who are also from here are saying they already had plans for this road, which is a lie. If you look at our manifesto in 2014 we said we would construct the road and this is well documented.

"How come they say it's their road but these very same people said in parliament that the road was not important but a waste of money. It's very surprising and unwise," said Mutharika in apparent reference to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mutharika told the crowds that the May 21 Tripartite Elections are "watershed" for the nation as citizens will have a choice to "either choose progress or not, you will either choose development or politics".

Mutharika said opposition leaders had done nothing in participating in national development

"I am saying I am doing and they are saying they will do. Who is better between who is doing and who will do? Who is doing is better," said Mutharika.

Mutharika said he has a great vision for Malawi for the next term and determined to industries the country.

"In the next five years, I want Malawi to industrialise. I want to improve the quality of life for the citizenry, to create jobs for the youth and women of this country," said Mutharika.

"I want industries for our farmers to get more money for their crops. Nobody should be left behind. I promise and I will deliver in the next five years," he declared.

Mutharika expressed confidence to implement his vision for next five years.

"Nobody will stop us from improving this economy. Together you and I shall take this country forward. Together you and I are unstoppable, unbreakable and we will make a better Malawi," he said.

The road project was funded by Malawi government and implemented by contractor Mota-Engil.

Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango said the road was very significant to the people of Kasungu and hailed the swiftness the President has taken to construct the road.

"People used to take about five hours travelling this road to Lilongwe but now the hours have reduced, the cost of travel has halved and the cost of vehicle maintenance has also reduced," said Mhango.

Speaking earlier senior chief Lukwa thanked Mutharika for the construction of the road and all the development in Kasungu.

"We now have this road... we have a stadium, technical college and people have benefitted the Malata and cement subsidy. We really have to thank you for this," said Lukwa.

DPP secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey thanked the president for taking development to the constituencies where there are even no DPP Members of Parliament.

Jeffrey said the people have to show their appreciation by giving the president a vote on 21st May elections.

"Some people are born leaders. In the past it used to be difficult to bring development to where there is an opposition MP. Here we have seen this road where there is no DPP MP, the only way to thank you is to give you a vote," said Jeffrey.

The new road joins the M18 at Santhe Trading Centre and the project involved upgrading of the existing earth road to class 1 bitumen standard. It connects Santhe to Kasiya, Kabudula, and Nsaru up to Lilongwe.