4 April 2019

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Comoros: China Congratulates Azali On Re-Election As Comoros' President

By Xinhua

The final results announced by Comoros' Supreme Court on Tuesday of its presidential election confirmed Azali's re-election as president of the Indian Ocean island country, earning 59.05 percent of the ballots cast.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang said that China and Comoros enjoy traditional friendship, and the Chinese side attached great importance to the development of bilateral ties.

"We stand ready to work with the new government of Comoros in strengthening friendly cooperation in various fields within the frameworks of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, to advance the two countries' friendly cooperation up to a higher level," he added.

